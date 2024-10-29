Israel claims capturing Hezbollah Commander, fighters in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced on Tuesday the capture of three Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, claiming the arrests took place two weeks ago.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee reported that “Golani Brigade forces arrested the commander of the Aita al-Shaab area, Hassan Akil Jawad, and other terrorists from the Radwan Force. Their investigation resulted in the discovery and destruction of many terrorist targets in the area.”

Radwan Forces are considered one of the most elite and powerful units within Hezbollah. They are highly trained for special operations, including offensive missions and infiltrations.

Adraee stated that the Israeli forces surrounded the headquarters, leading to the "surrender" of the fighters, who were then "captured and detained" for questioning by Unit 504’s investigators. Further interrogation reportedly continued inside Israel.

The Israeli army claims that intelligence gathered from the detainees has provided valuable details on Hezbollah's combat infrastructure in Aita al-Shaab. These insights, it added, have aided ground forces in targeting and dismantling military structures in the region.

“Over the past few weeks, field investigators from Unit 504, who work with forces in southern Lebanon, have arrested and interrogated dozens of terrorists who have revealed valuable intelligence for ground operations in southern Lebanon,” Adrae said.

Hezbollah did not comment on the incident.

Last week, the group’s media relations chief, Mohammed Afif, vowed, in a press conference, to capture Israeli soldiers in the coming days, saying, "It won’t be long before we have enemy prisoners, and we will negotiate their release." He also revealed that Israel had captured Hezbollah members.

“Any information extracted under pressure from captured Hezbollah members would hold no value.” He said, calling on the International Red Cross to ensure the safety of Hezbollah captives.