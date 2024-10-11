Israel arrests American journalist who revealed the impact of Iranian strikes

Shafaq news/ Israeli police arrested on Friday an American journalist on charges of “revealing the locations where Iranian missiles hit several air bases” in early October, reported Israeli media

Ynet website mentioned that “Jeremy Loffredo, 28, an independent American journalist, was arrested by police on suspicion of endangering national security after reporting on where missiles landed in the attack launched by Iran earlier this month including in the IDF's Nevatim Air Base and an intelligence base in central Israel.”

“The charges against him include aiding the enemy during wartime and providing information to the enemy. His arrest has raised concerns of a potential diplomatic incident between Israel and the U.S. because of his status as a foreign journalist. Representatives from the U.S. Embassy attended the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court for a hearing on the request of the police to extend his detention,” Ynet continued.

"He published the information openly and fully, without attempting to hide anything. If this information constitutes aiding the enemy, many other journalists in Israel, including Israeli reporters, should also be arrested, said Attorney Leah Tsemel who is representing him in his defense. "A spy would not have acted so publicly and transparently."

Israel imposes strict military censorship on coverage of the war, including the location of rocket landings, launch sites, and troop movements on the ground, on the borders, and inside Gaza and Lebanon.

This censorship is due to the fact that what is happening is a precedent since the 1948 Nakba, because it strikes the Israeli security doctrine based on the principle of “moving the battle to the enemy's land,” while the strikes reach most parts of Israel, including the city of Tel Aviv.

According to international reports, Israel imposes strict military censorship on its media regarding human and material losses as a result of the strikes, for many reasons, including maintaining the morale of Israelis.