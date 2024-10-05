Israel announces killing 2 Hamas military leaders in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Israeli army announced the killing of two senior officials from the military wing of Hamas in Lebanon.

According to an official statement, "In a joint operation by the Israeli army and the Shin Bet security service, Israeli Air Force fighter jets killed Mohammad Hussein Ali Mahmoud, an operational arm of Hamas in Lebanon, who directed activities in the West Bank."

The statement further added, "In another joint operation by the Israeli army and Shin Bet in Tripoli, Lebanon, militant Saeed Alaa Naif Ali, from Hamas' military wing, who led attacks against Israeli targets and recruited members for Hamas in Lebanon, was eliminated."

The Israeli army highlighted that these actions are part of ongoing efforts to target Hamas operations wherever they pose a threat to Israeli citizens.

Hamas confirmed the death of its two military leaders in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley and Tripoli.

Israel has significantly expanded its strikes in Lebanon in recent weeks, intensifying hostilities after almost a year of border skirmishes with Hezbollah. This escalation comes alongside Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.