Israel alleges occupying area in southern Lebanon amid Hezbollah's resistance

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Israeli broadcasting authority reported that the Israeli army has occupied a region in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah announced that it thwarted an infiltration attempt towards another town.

The Israeli broadcasting authority released video footage showing Israeli soldiers raising the Israeli flag in the town of Maroun al-Ras, in southern Lebanon.

Israeli Energy Minister stated that "Israeli soldiers occupied the Maroun al-Ras area and destroyed homes from which Hezbollah launched missiles towards Israel."

In turn, Hezbollah said it ambushed the advancing Israeli unit, inflicting confirmed injuries and deaths before it reached a UNIFIL position in the area.

According to sources, the Israeli unit had infiltrated behind a UNIFIL position in Maroun Al-Ras, “but the resistance forces surprised the advancing soldiers, setting up a trap that led to significant losses in Israeli ranks.”

Earlier, the Israeli army claimed it successfully dismantled underground tunnels and destroyed Hezbollah positions, adding that "we have eliminated hundreds of Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon."

In a statement, the Israeli army noted that the 98th Division, including the Paratroopers Brigade, the Commando Brigade, the 7th Brigade, and soldiers from the Yahalom unit, conducted specific operations against Hezbollah strongholds along the border in southern Lebanon.

The statement further detailed, "So far, soldiers have succeeded in eliminating hundreds of terrorists and dismantling numerous terrorist tunnel routes, as well as dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites and combat complexes where Hezbollah had concealed hundreds of weapons along the border, which have been identified and destroyed."

In response, Hezbollah stated, "As the enemy forces advanced towards the border region of al-Labouna, supported by bulldozers and equipment, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted them with artillery and missile fire, inflicting confirmed casualties and forcing them to retreat."