Israel Accuses Iran of Orchestrating Foiled Attack on its Embassy in Baku

Shafaq News/ Israel has accused Iran of being responsible for what it claims was an "attempt to carry out an attack" on its embassy in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

The official Kan channel reported that Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen revealed, "Iran is behind the attempt to target the Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan." He further stated that the "terrorist cell" apprehended in Azerbaijan had received funding and instructions from Iran.

Cohen called upon the international community to unite against Iran and its "global terrorist activities."

The Iranian authorities have not officially responded to the Israeli Foreign Minister's accusations, but it is customary for Iran to deny such claims and dismiss them as "Zionist propaganda."

Yesterday, Azerbaijani security authorities announced that they had successfully thwarted an attempted attack on the Israeli embassy in the capital, Baku. Local security services arrested an Afghan citizen suspected of planning the attack.

The suspect was arrested after being spotted near the embassy.