Iraq seeks closer ties: PM al-Sudani invites Lebanon President

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani invited Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to visit Baghdad, the Lebanese Presidency said on Wednesday.

The invitation, conveyed by Iraq’s Chargé D’affaires in Beirut, Nada Karim Majoul, and no official date has been set for the visit.

The move follows al-Sudani’s recent decision to extend the fuel export agreement with Lebanon by six months, allowing shipments to continue through September, which was confirmed during a phone call with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Saturday.

Iraq and Lebanon signed a fuel supply agreement in July 2021 to help ease Lebanon’s power crisis. Since then, Iraq has continued shipments, even as Lebanon’s debt, now exceeding $1 billion, remains unpaid.