Iraq, Lebanon mend fences after PMF remark sparks tension

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received a phone call on Thursday from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, amid recent diplomatic strain caused by Aoun’s comments regarding Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF.)

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s office, the Lebanese president clarified the context of his remarks during the call and expressed “Lebanon’s appreciation for Iraq’s role, its military institutions, and its principled support for the Lebanese people.”

The phone call came after criticism in Baghdad over Aoun’s mention of the PMF in a recent public statement, which many interpreted as negative. Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs defended the PMF as a constitutionally sanctioned part of the Iraqi security forces.

During the call, the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to strengthen ties. Both sides stressed the importance of joint coordination and maintaining “strong historical, cultural, and social bonds” between Iraq and Lebanon.

Earlier today, Al-Sudani met with Lebanese MP Qablan Qablan, who delivered a letter from Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. The letter expressed “gratitude to Iraq for its continued support of Lebanon,” particularly in times of crisis.

Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq’s commitment to “supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” and said Baghdad remains ready to assist in reconstruction efforts and security stabilization.

Qablan praised Iraq’s position as a “pillar of regional stability,” noting the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries.