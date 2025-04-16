Iraq’s Foreign Committee hits back at Lebanese President: "Inexperienced"

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee blasted Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s remarks about the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), calling them inappropriate and unworthy of a head of state.

Committee member Abbas Al-Jubouri slammed the Lebanese president’s comments in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, calling them “inappropriate and unbecoming of a head of state,” especially since they targeted an official Iraqi institution. He added, “This shows a lack of experience in his new role.”

Al-Jubouri confirmed that Iraq’s Foreign Ministry had summoned Lebanese Ambassador Ali Habhab in Baghdad to address what he called “unacceptable remarks” and to prevent further diplomatic missteps.

With the Arab League summit set to take place in Baghdad next month, the Iraqi lawmaker urged regional leaders to choose their words carefully.

“We expect statements that reflect the respect Iraq deserves, especially since we stood by the Lebanese people during their war with Israel,” he said.

In a Tuesday interview, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated that Lebanon would not replicate Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) model to absorb Hezbollah into the national army.

He stressed that Hezbollah would not operate as an independent unit within the armed forces, although individual members could join through official military integration programs. Aoun underscored the need for dialogue and reaffirmed Lebanon’s decision to centralize all arms under state control.

Following the interview, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Lebanese ambassador to formally express its “discomfort” over the president’s remarks about the PMF.