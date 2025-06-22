Iraq mourns PMF, Hezbollah commanders killed in Tehran

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) held a funeral procession in central Baghdad for Haider al-Moussawi, a commander in the Iraqi Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, and Hussein Khalil, the former personal aide to Lebanon's Hezbollah’s former Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

The procession took place on Palestine Street and drew participation from PMF leaders, clerics, and political figures, alongside a significant public turnout.

On Saturday, Iranian and Israeli media reported that both men were killed in an Israeli airstrike. The reports indicated the strike targeted Khalil, also known as Abu Ali, along with al-Moussawi, while they were in the Iranian capital.

Shortly after the reports emerged, PMF’s Wasit Operations Command confirmed al-Moussawi’s death in the strike.