Reports: Israel kills Nasrallah’s aide and Iraqi commander in Tehran

Shafaq News/ Hussein Khalil, a longtime aide to former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran along with a senior Iraqi commander, according to media reports on Saturday.

Widely known as “Abu Ali Khalil,” he had recently relocated from Iraq to Iran prior to the strike. Hezbollah has yet to confirm or deny the assassination.

The same strike allegedly killed Haidar al-Moussawi, a senior commander in Iraq’s Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, an Iran-backed faction. A source familiar with the group told Shafaq News that al-Moussawi was in charge of its operations in Syria.

Israel has not officially acknowledged the operation. However, it coincides with the ninth straight day of Israeli airstrikes targeting high-value assets inside Iran. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has continued to launch waves of missiles and drones since June 13.