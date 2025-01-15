Iraq's Al-Nujaba suspends operations against Israel after Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement, Akram al-Kaabi, announced on Wednesday evening the suspension of the group’s operations against Israel following the declaration of a Gaza ceasefire agreement, while warning against any violations of the truce.

In a statement received by Shafaq News, al-Kaabi congratulated the Palestinian people and “freedom-loving” individuals worldwide on “this important development” (the ceasefire agreement).

He confirmed that “we will suspend our military operations against the Zionist entity in solidarity with the halt of operations in Palestine and to support the continuation of the ceasefire in Gaza, but let the occupying entity know that any foolishness from them in Palestine or the region will be met with a harsh response.”

Al-Kaabi added that the movement’s missiles and drones “remain on permanent standby.”

Following the launch of the so-called Gaza Support Fronts after October 7, 2023, Iraqi factions carried out daily operations targeting US bases in the region before suspending these actions and intensifying missile and drone strikes against targets within Israel.