Iraq Ranks Fourth Among Arab Nations in Global Firepower's 2023 Military Strength Index

Shafaq News/ Global Firepower, a renowned military-oriented platform, released its 2023 list of the world's most formidable military forces on Thursday, with Iraq securing the 4th spot among Arab nations and 45th place worldwide.
The Global Firepower annual index applies a multifaceted analysis spanning more than 60 individual and collective factors. These variables include the diversity of armaments, available manpower, geographical positioning, and economic strength.
This broad analysis determines the most formidable military powers in the world.
In the latest power projection for 2023, Egypt led the Arab world, securing the 14th position globally. Saudi Arabia and Algeria closely followed, securing 22nd and 26th positions, respectively, on the global stage.
The rankings revealed that Iraq secured the 45th position worldwide and fourth in the Arab world. The United Arab Emirates followed in the fifth spot among Arab countries and the 56th position globally, with Morocco bagging the sixth and 61st spots in the Arab region and worldwide, respectively.
Syria landed the 64th global rank and seventh among Arab countries, while Tunisia, ranked 73rd worldwide and eighth in the Arab region, followed. Yemen, with a global rank of 74th and ninth among Arab nations, followed next.
Sudan, with its 75th global position, held the tenth spot among Arab nations, followed by Oman at 76th globally and eleventh in the Arab world. Kuwait came in the twelfth position among Arab countries and the 78th globally.
Bahrain was positioned at 79th globally, thirteenth in the Arab world, followed by Libya (80th globally, fourteenth in the Arab world), Jordan (81st globally, fifteenth in the Arab world), and Lebanon (111th globally, sixteenth in the Arab world).
The Global Firepower index bases its annual military strength ranking on various factors, such as military, financial, and logistical capabilities, geographical positioning, and the level of technological advancement of each country.
On the global front, the top three positions were captured by the US, Russia, and China, in that order.