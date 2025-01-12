GFP: Iraq climbs 43rd globally in the 2025 Military Strength Ranking

Shafaq News/ Iraq has secured the 43rd position globally and ranks fourth among Arab nations in the 2025 Military Strength Ranking of the Global Firepower (GFP).

The annual GFP defense review evaluates 145 countries, using over 60 individual factors to calculate a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score. Criteria include the quantity of military units, financial standing, logistical capabilities, and geography.

The United States retained its position as the world's most powerful military in 2025, followed by Russia (2nd), despite its ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and China in third place.

Among Arab nations, the Egyptian military ranked highest, securing the 19th position globally, followed by Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates.

Compared to the 2024 ranking, Iraq climbed two spots, advancing from 45th to 43rd globally. Meanwhile, Egypt dropped from 15th to 19th, replaced by Israel, while Saudi Arabia slipped from 23rd to 24th. Algeria held steady at 26th for the second consecutive year.

Globally, the top five militaries remained unchanged. However, Turkiye dropped from 8th to 9th, and Iran slipped from 15th to 16th. The UAE fell three places, from 51st in 2024 to 54th in 2025.

In the Middle East, Turkiye emerged as the region’s strongest military, ranking 9th globally, followed by Israel at 15th and Iran at 16th.