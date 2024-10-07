Iranian official: Quds Force Commander is fine; no need for official statement

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Quds Force Deputy Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and former Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, confirmed that Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani is "in good health."

Qaani, 67, plays a critical role in Iran’s relationships with its regional allies, including Hezbollah. The uncertainty surrounding his whereabouts has raised concerns within Iranian circles.

Masjedi told the Fars news agency, "Many of us are wondering what happened to General Qaani. He is in good health and is carrying out his activities."

"Some say there should be an official statement. Why? There’s no need.”

These remarks follow reports of lost contact with Qaani or speculation about his death in an Israeli attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs. The strike was believed to have targeted Hashem Safieddine, a potential successor to Hezbollah's late Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, who was reportedly in a meeting with Qaani.