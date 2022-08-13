Iranian media and officials commented on Slaman Rushdi's assassination attempt

Shafaq News/ Iranian state media condemned author Salman Rushdie, calling him an "apostate" and his writings "blasphemous" after the Indian-born writer was stabbed before a speech in New York.

Rushdie was stabbed in the neck by an attacker before giving a speech at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday after living for more than 30 years under a fatwa calling for his death issued by the Iranian ayatollah in response to his book "The Satanic Verses."

The Islamic Republic News Agency, which described Rushdie as having been "attacked by a knife," called him an "apostate author."

It also described "The Satanic Verses" as a "blasphemous novel about Islam."

Meanwhile, FARS News, another regime-owned outlet, also described him as an "apostate" and accused him of having "insulted the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)" with the book's "anti-religious content."

Adviser of Iran negotiating team in Vienna talks reacted to the news on at the tack against Salaman Rushdi and an assassination attempt against John Bolton, just before a probable nuclear agreement, and said they are odd news.

"I won't be shedding tears for a writer who spouts endless hatred & contempt for Muslims & Islam. A pawn of empire who poses as a Postcolonial novelist," Muhammad Marandi tweeted.

"But, isn't it odd that as we near a potential nuclear deal, the US makes claims about a hit on Bolton... and then this happens? " he added.

"The Satanic Verses" was published in 1988 and sparked violent protests across the globe from Muslims at what they viewed as blasphemous writing. The fatwa was issued shortly after in 1989. Rushdie has been an outspoken supporter and a symbol of freedom of expression against religious extremism — but has required around-the-clock security.

The book sparked Muslims' outrage, culminating in a fatwa by Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, calling for Rushdie's death.