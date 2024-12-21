Iranian embassy worker in Damascus dies days after shooting incident

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the death of an employee at its embassy in Damascus.

In a statement, the ministry explained that the employee died from injuries sustained after his vehicle came under fire in an attack last Sunday. It further held the Syrian transitional government accountable for identifying and prosecuting the perpetrators of the attack on the employee.

The ministry also stated that Tehran would seriously pursue the case of the employee's death through diplomatic and international channels.