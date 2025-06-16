Iranian President reaffirms: Nuclear energy is our right

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday reaffirmed his country’s commitment to its nuclear program, declaring that peaceful nuclear energy is Iran’s legitimate right and cannot be relinquished.

Speaking before the Iranian parliament, Pezeshkian stated, “Peaceful nuclear energy is Iran’s right, and no one can take it from us. We will not allow our enemies to disrupt the livelihood of the Iranian people.”

He emphasized that Iran does not seek domination over others, saying, “Iran has never pursued hegemony. We extend our hand to all Islamic nations. The enemy is delusional if it believes it can destroy our nuclear capabilities by assassinating our scientists.”

President Pezeshkian also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its stance in support of Iran.

His comments came following a statement by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, in which he declared full solidarity with Iran amid intense missile exchanges and airstrikes between Iran and Israel.