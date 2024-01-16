Iran launches strikes on Jaish al-adl bases in Pakistan

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday evening, Iranian forces carried out strikes on sites inside Pakistan, according to Iranian media.

The state-run IRNA news agency said the strikes targeted the Baloch opposition group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice).

According to the Iranian news agency “Tasnim,” two facilities from The Army of Justice in Pakistani territory were destroyed via a missile and drone bombardment.

It is noteworthy that The Army of Justice is a Sunni militant group operating within Sistan Baluchistan province, which lies along the borders of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The group has been classified as a ‘terrorist’ organization by Tehran.

The attacks occurred a day after ballistic missiles targeted Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, where Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles at what it said was a spy base for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad in northern Iraq.

IRGC said the strike in Iraq destroyed "one of the main espionage headquarters" of Israel in Erbil.

"This headquarters has been the center for developing espionage operations and planning terrorist acts," IRGC said in a statement.

According to the Kurdish authorities, at least four civilians were killed, and six others were injured in the attack.