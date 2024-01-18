Pakistan Strikes Militant Targets in Iran World breaking iran Pakistan











Shafaq News/ Pakistani forces conducted military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Iran's Sistan-o-Baluchistan province on Thursday, days after the Iranian attacks on Pakistani territory. According to a statement from Pakistan's foreign ministry (MoFA), "This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran." Several terrorists were killed in the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed 'Marg Bar Sarmachar.' "This action is a manifestation of Pakistan's unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats. The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces." The statement added. Pakistan pledged to take all necessary steps to preserve its people's safety and security. The Pakistani move came after Iran confirmed strikes against a terrorist group in Pakistan, leading to a diplomatic row between the two nations. "Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people. We have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endevaour to find joint solutions." The Pakistani MoFA said.