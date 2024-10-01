Iranian President: Missile attack on Israel defends Iranian interests

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pazeshkian stated, on Tuesday, that the Iranian missile attack on Israel was a defense of Iranian interests and citizens.

Pazeshkian stated, "We responded firmly to Israeli aggressions based on our legitimate right to ensure the security of Iran and the region."

He added, "Netanyahu should know that we are not seeking war, but we will stand firmly against any threat."

The Iranian president emphasized that "the attack was part of our capabilities," urging that Iran should not be drawn into a conflict.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the operation was executed based on a decision from the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, with direct support from the Iranian military.

The statement indicated that the missile attack was a retaliatory step against the enemy following the martyrdom of leaders considered symbols of resistance.

The IRGC also warned that any Israeli military response to this operation would face even more devastating and powerful attacks, clarifying that this is only the first wave of assaults.