Iraqi government, religious leaders condemn Israeli airstrike on Gaza school

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the "barbaric" Israeli airstrike on Al-Tab’een school in Gaza, on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of over 100 Palestinians and injuries to dozens of civilians.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry described these repeated assaults on civilians as a "flagrant violation" of international norms and conventions, including international law and humanitarian law. The statement also criticized the Israeli government for disregarding international efforts to halt the aggression against Gaza.

The Ministry urged the international community, especially Islamic countries, to take a firm and unified stance to stop these ongoing Israeli crimes and provide immediate protection to the defenseless Palestinian people.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani also condemned the “massacre carried out by Israeli forces, targeting Palestinian worshippers in Gaza.”

Acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, described the Israeli bombing of the school as a "tragedy and a stain on the conscience of the world," which has remained silent in the face of repeated massacres by the occupying entity, accusing it of complicity in the killing of innocent Palestinians.

Religious leader Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani also condemned the Israeli airstrike, warning of increased risks of "major confrontations" in the region due to Israel's violations of the sovereignty of several countries.

Palestinian news agencies reported that more than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured in the Israeli attack on the school, which sheltered displaced persons in the Al-Daraj area of Gaza.

In response to the attack, the Israeli military stated: "Under the direction of Israeli Defense Forces and Shin Bet intelligence, the Israeli Air Force precisely targeted Hamas operatives working within the command and control center of the organization, located in the Tabeen school, which also serves as a shelter for Gaza City residents."