Iranian Assembly of Experts member Abbas Ali Soleimani assassinated in Babolsar

Shafaq News/ A member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, Abbas Ali Soleimani, was assassinated on Wednesday by an unknown gunman who shot him at close range in the northern city of Babolsar in Mazandaran province, along the Caspian Sea.

According to Iranian media, the shooting occurred while Soleimani was present in a branch of the National Bank and was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were injured in the incident.

The Police later arrested the attacker, state TV said, without providing any details.

Soleimani served on the Assembly of Experts, an 88-seat panel that oversees and appoints Iran's supreme leader. He also was the personal representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Iran's restive Sistan and Baluchestan provinces.