Iranian Army to begin drone drills on Wednesday

Category: World

Date: 2022-08-23T19:51:16+0000
Shafaq News/ Iranian Army plans to start major drone drills across the country, according to Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.

The drills begin simultaneous with the National Government Week participated by all the four branches of the Iranian Army.

Sayyari said that drones made by the Army, the Defense Ministry will be tested in the drills, some of which are made with cooperation of knowledge-based companies.     

The accuracy and power of weapons, the degree of flight continuity, the capabilities of guidance and control systems, and the combat capabilities of drones are among the things that are evaluated in this exercise, the official said.

He said that over 150 drones will participate in the drills.

Source: IRNA

