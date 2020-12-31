Report

Date: 2020-12-31T16:09:17+0000
Iran will defend its people and security

Shafaq News / The Iranian Foreign Ministry revealed, on Thursday, that an American plan aims to  circulate for a war against Iran.

 "Intelligence from Iraq  indicates plot to fabricate a pretext for war," Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet.

 He added, "Iran doesn’t seek war, but it will openely and directly defend its people, security, and  vital interests."

Earlier; CNN reported that US defense officials are divided over potential for Iranian attack on eve of grim anniversary

 The US flew nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East Wednesday in the latest show of force meant to deter Iran, as defense officials remain divided over the risk posed by the regime and the Iraq-based militias it supports.

Pentagon officials say the military muscle-flexing is meant to warn Tehran off attacking American interests or personnel in the days surrounding the January 3 anniversary of the Trump administration's assassination of the powerful Iranian leader Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

At the same time, acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller decided Wednesday against a push to extend the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz's deployment to the Persian Gulf, sending it out of the region in an explicit de-escalation signal to Iran, according to a senior defense official.

The conflicting messages could reflect divisions within the Pentagon, where a second senior defense official tells CNN that the current threat level from Iran is the most concerning they have seen since Soleimani's death. Officials cite new intelligence that Iran and allied militias in Iraq may be plotting attacks against US forces in the Middle East. For example, Iran has been moving short range ballistic missiles into Iraq, prompting the US to deploy additional military assets to the region.

 

