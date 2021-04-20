Iran welcomes Iraq's mediation to de-escalate regional tensions

Shafaq News/ Iran's Ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, said on Tuesday that Tehran acknowledged Iraqi Government mediation to de-escalate the tension in the region.

Masjedi said in an interview with "IRNA" that US military presence in Iraq is not in the interest of nations in the region, and the resolution passed in the Iraqi parliament last year clearly demands US exit from Iraq.

Masjedi underlined that Iran also supports expanding ties between Iraq and the Arab World as Baghdad deserves to restore its political status among Arab states.

Some West Asian states which tried to escalate the situation with Iran in the past years have indicated that they were willing to deescalate, the diplomat said.

Asked about Iran’s stance regarding the upcoming elections in Iraq, the ambassador underlined that Iran respects the Iraqi people and their votes, and it would also support the next government to be formed by the parliament.

Citing the unrest in Iraq last year, Masjedi said that the early election was necessary and of high importance.

He said that Iran-Iraq relations were excellent as officials from both countries frequently visited at the highest level, including Iran’s judiciary chief, met Iraqi counterpart as well as the President, Prime Minister and Parliament Speaker last year.

According to Masjedi, Iran will continue to export gas and electricity to Iraq, but Tehran expects the Iraqi Government to put more effort into paying for its debts.