Iran: we will have a "harsh response" to any mistake from the United States

Category: World

Date: 2022-07-14T18:12:57+0000
Iran: we will have a "harsh response" to any mistake from the United States

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the Islamic Republic would have a "harsh and regrettable response" to any "mistake" by the U.S. or its allies.

"The great nation of Iran will not accept any insecurity or crisis in the region, and Washington and its allies should know that any mistake will be met by a harsh and regrettable response from Iran," Raisi said during a speech.

The Iranian President's speech came when U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms.

"We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon," Biden told a news conference.

