Iran to double trade envoys by March 2024; includes first female representatives

Shafaq News/ Iran is set to expand its international trade team, increasing its global representation to 30 envoys from the current 17 by the end of the Persian year on March 20, 2024, a senior official said on Sunday.

Mohammad Reza Najad, head of the Trade Attachés Department at Iran's Trade Promotion Organization, told Tasnim news agency that two female envoys will be among the newly appointed officials, marking a first in the nation's international economic diplomacy.

"The appointees have an experience in strategic sectors including the ministries of oil, economy, agriculture, and industry," Najad said. He outlined that two Iranian women are being prepared to assume roles in Kazakhstan and Armenia.

The Iranian trade team is currently stationed in 17 countries including pivotal economies such as China, Russia, and India. The expansion foresees the incorporation of new markets such as Brazil, Serbia, and Pakistan into Iran's trade diplomacy efforts.