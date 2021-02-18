Iran to close borders with Iraq over COVID-19 new variants emergence in Khuzestan

Shafaq News/ Iranian authorities announced that they will close borders with Iraq in the southwestern Khuzestan province over the transmission risks of new variant of COVID-19, Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) reported on Thursday.

"From Saturday, Iran will close the borders of Shalamcheh and Chazzabeh for one week for passengers' entrance," the Khuzestan province governor, Qassem Soleimani Dashtaki, was quoted as saying.

During this time, the Iranian officials will try to set up facilities for rapid testing and temporary quarantine in the two border points, he said.

Iranian health authorities have warned of the rise of new wave of coronavirus in the country and have adopted particular protective measures in the Khuzestan province.