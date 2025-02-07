Iran slams “illegal” US sanctions on oil trade

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned US sanctions on a group of entities and individuals calling the measures unjustified and in violation of international rules and standards.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said that “the new US administration's decision to pressure the Iranian nation by blocking Iran's legitimate trade with its economic partners is an illegal and unlawful act that entails international responsibility for the US administration.”

He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran holds the United States accountable for the consequences and repercussions of such unilateral and authoritarian actions.”

On Thursday, the US Treasury Department announced its first financial sanctions since President Donald Trump took office imposing sanctions on over a dozen individuals and companies across China, India, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for allegedly aiding Iran’s oil shipments.

Earlier, Trump intensified the Maximum Pressure campaign against Iran, issuing a memorandum targeting Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, ballistic missile development, and regional influence. The memo linked Iran to Hamas’ October 2023 actions and Houthi attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping.

The US president reaffirmed that Iran must never develop nuclear weapons, citing violations of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and obstruction of IAEA inspections.