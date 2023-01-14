Iran sentences former deputy minister for spying for the UK

Shafaq News/ Iran sentenced a former deputy defense minister, Alireza Akbari, who holds dual Iranian-British citizenship, to death on charges of spying for Britain, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

Britain described the death sentence on Alireza Akbari as politically motivated and called for his immediate release.

Akbari was a close ally of Ali Shamkhani, currently the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, and served as Defence Minister from 1997 to 2005, when Akbari was his deputy.

"He was one of the most important agents of the British intelligence service in Iran who had access to some very sensitive centers in the country," Iran's Intelligence Ministry said. "Akbari had knowingly provided information to the enemy's spy service."

Akbari was arrested in 2019.