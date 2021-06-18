Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran’s supreme leader calls for high turnout in elections

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-18T06:30:02+0000
Iran’s supreme leader calls for high turnout in elections

Shafaq News/ Iranians started, on Friday, voting for presidential election, although analysts said many people are expected not to participate due to their opposition to the economic situation.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who casted his vote this morning in Tehran, said, "Each vote counts ... come, vote and choose your president ... this is important for the future of your country.”

Khamenei added that the people’s participation is for the security and the interest of the country, stressing that the people today are the ones who control the elections by voting.

About 60 million Iranians are eligible to vote. The results are expected around midday on Saturday.

The presidential election likely to be won by judge Ebrahim Raisi, who is fiercely loyal to the religious establishment.

related

Iranian exports to Iraq amounted to 2.402 billion dollars in 5 months

Date: 2020-08-31 06:44:44
Iranian exports to Iraq amounted to 2.402 billion dollars in 5 months

Iran’ Leaders threaten us every day, Pompeo said

Date: 2021-01-12 15:16:32
Iran’ Leaders threaten us every day, Pompeo said

Iran has identified person who caused power outage at Natanz nuclear site, working to arrest him

Date: 2021-04-12 09:23:41
Iran has identified person who caused power outage at Natanz nuclear site, working to arrest him

Iran extends IEAE's monitoring deal for an extra month

Date: 2021-05-24 11:23:42
Iran extends IEAE's monitoring deal for an extra month

US imports Iranian oil for the first time in thirty years, TT says

Date: 2021-03-02 14:57:44
US imports Iranian oil for the first time in thirty years, TT says

Iran nuclear 'breakout time' could be weeks if not restrained, Blinken says

Date: 2021-06-07 19:27:08
Iran nuclear 'breakout time' could be weeks if not restrained, Blinken says

Belgium tries Iranian diplomat over bomb plot

Date: 2020-11-27 07:14:49
Belgium tries Iranian diplomat over bomb plot

AP: Iran threatened to attack a military site in Washington

Date: 2021-03-21 20:20:03
AP: Iran threatened to attack a military site in Washington