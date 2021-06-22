Iran's presidential elections are “pretty manufactured”, Spokesperson says

Shafaq News/ The United States commented on Iran’s presidential elections by saying that the process that made Ebrahim Raisi Iran's president-elect as "pretty manufactured.”

"Our Iran policy is designed to advance U.S. interests and that is regardless of who is chosen as Iran's president in a ... process that we consider to be pretty manufactured. This was not a free and fair election process," The U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.