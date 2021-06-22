Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran's presidential elections are “pretty manufactured”, Spokesperson says

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-22T06:40:11+0000
Iran's presidential elections are “pretty manufactured”, Spokesperson says

Shafaq News/ The United States commented on Iran’s presidential elections by saying that the process that made Ebrahim Raisi Iran's president-elect as "pretty manufactured.”

The United States views before that Iran's recent election was neither free nor fair.

"Our Iran policy is designed to advance U.S. interests and that is regardless of who is chosen as Iran's president in a ... process that we consider to be pretty manufactured. This was not a free and fair election process," The U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.

related

USA: Iran Military Exercise in Gulf "Irresponsible and Reckless"

Date: 2020-07-28 17:20:59
USA: Iran Military Exercise in Gulf "Irresponsible and Reckless"

Blinken: US and its European partners were "once again on the same page" on Iran

Date: 2021-02-20 07:37:56
Blinken: US and its European partners were "once again on the same page" on Iran

Ali Akbar Mohtashamipur passes away due to COVID-19

Date: 2021-06-07 09:57:10
Ali Akbar Mohtashamipur passes away due to COVID-19

European powers warn Iran over the 60% Uranium enrichment move

Date: 2021-04-14 14:21:33
European powers warn Iran over the 60% Uranium enrichment move

Sanctions against Iran’s illicit procurement of Electronic components

Date: 2020-11-10 18:23:15
Sanctions against Iran’s illicit procurement of Electronic components

Iran launchs a new missile base

Date: 2021-01-08 09:05:00
Iran launchs a new missile base

An Iranian-American facing spying charges in Iran

Date: 2021-01-26 17:39:34
An Iranian-American facing spying charges in Iran

U.S. to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran

Date: 2020-08-20 20:36:20
U.S. to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran