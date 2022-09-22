Iran’s president cancels interview with CNN journalist after she refuses to wear a headscarf

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi canceled an interview with a CNN journalist after she refused to wear a headscarf at his request.

“Protests are sweeping Iran, and women are burning their hijabs after the death last week of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the ‘morality police.’ Human rights groups say at least eight have been killed. Last night, I planned to ask President Raisi about all this and much more,” CNN Journalist Christiane Amanpour said on Twitter.

“This was going to be President (Ebrahim) Raisi’s first ever interview on US soil, during his visit to NY for UNGA. After weeks of planning and eight hours of setting up translation equipment, lights, and cameras, we were ready. But no sign of President Raisi,” she added.

A presidential aide went to Amanpour 40 minutes after the interview had been scheduled to begin and asked her to wear a headscarf “because it’s the holy months of Muharram and Safar.”

Amanpour said she declined the request.

“We are in New York, where there is no law or tradition regarding headscarves. I pointed out that no previous Iranian president has required this when I have interviewed them outside Iran,” she said.

The internationally-recognized journalist and her team then walked away, saying she could not agree to “this unprecedented and unexpected condition.”

