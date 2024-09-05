Iran’s President to visit Iraq amid Gaza conflict, bilateral tensions

Shafaq News/ Reformist Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has selected Iraq as the destination for his first official trip abroad, according to diplomatic sources. The upcoming visit comes at a critical moment, with ongoing speculation surrounding Iran's response to Israel’s alleged assassination of a senior Hamas leader in Tehran. The trip is seen as part of Iraq’s strategy to distance itself from the Gaza war while reinforcing its role as a mediator in its relationship with Iran.

Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem Aal-e Sadeq, told Iraqi media on August 28 that Pezeshkian will lead a high-ranking delegation to Iraq in mid-September, responding to an invitation from Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ Al-Sudani. The visit will also include the finalization of agreements initially set to be signed by Pezeshkian’s predecessor, Ebrahim Raisi, before his untimely death.

Raisi, along with then-Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, died in a helicopter crash on May 19 near Iran's border with Azerbaijan, just days before a scheduled visit to Iraq. The Iranian president had been expected to travel to Baghdad on May 28. Ambassador Aal-e Sadeq expressed optimism that Pezeshkian’s visit would "enhance ties [with Iraq] across all cultural, economic, and political levels."

Shortly after Raisi’s death, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein reached out to Iran’s newly confirmed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to express hopes for continued close cooperation on bilateral and international issues, underscoring Baghdad’s invitation to Pezeshkian. Observers have already noted significant attention from the Iraqi media ahead of the Iranian president’s trip.

Reports from One News on August 28 suggested Pezeshkian’s visit would include stops in Basra, Baghdad, and the Kurdistan region, as well as the signing of around 30 agreements covering economic, security, trade, and water issues. The visit is also set to follow Sudani’s recent tour of Egypt and Tunisia.

Shafaq News commented on August 29 that Israel might view the trip as a show of Tehran’s support for armed groups that have launched recent attacks on Tel Aviv amidst the Gaza conflict.

Farhad Alaaldin, a foreign policy advisor to Prime Minister Sudani, stated that Baghdad is hopeful Pezeshkian will continue the work started by Raisi, who had sought to strengthen regional ties.

Pezeshkian, who won the presidential runoff on July 5, has been invited to Iraq by Sudani on multiple occasions since his election. The two leaders met in late July when Sudani attended Pezeshkian’s inauguration in Tehran. Their discussions centered around regional tensions, the ongoing Gaza conflict, and efforts to prevent the situation from escalating.

Key Iraqi officials, including Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Acting Parliament Speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, also attended Pezeshkian’s inauguration, reflecting Iraq’s strategic interest in fostering strong ties with Iran. Pezeshkian, prior to his election, emphasized the importance of maintaining “close and sound relations” with neighboring countries despite US sanctions on Iran.

A viral video from Pezeshkian’s campaign showed the president-elect criticizing Iraq for not repaying debts to Tehran, despite Iranian sacrifices during the fight against the Islamic State (IS). Iraq reportedly owed around $11 billion to Iran for gas and electricity imports, but US sanctions prevented payment.

The exact amount of Iraq’s debt to Iran remains unclear. However, the Biden administration has reportedly issued waivers allowing Iraq to transfer certain Iranian assets to third countries for non-sanctionable uses.

Unconfirmed reports suggested Pezeshkian had considered retaliating for the suspected Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by targeting Israeli bases in either Iraqi Kurdistan or Azerbaijan. This speculation caused a stir on Iraqi social media, although no official statements have corroborated the claims.

Both Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdish leaders have stressed the importance of continued cooperation with Iran on economic and security matters. A comprehensive security agreement was signed between Iran and Iraq in April 2023, overseen by Prime Minister Sudani. This agreement primarily addresses security concerns related to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups operating in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

While some Iranian Kurdish groups have reportedly complied with local authorities’ instructions to disarm and relocate, others have resisted, further complicating relations between the two neighbors.

Pezeshkian’s trip underscores the intent of both Iran and Iraq to continue the region-focused foreign policy path established by Raisi. Prime Minister Sudani is keen to position Iraq as a key intermediary for dialogue with Iran.

Though dozens of agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, analysts believe that Pezeshkian’s rise to power is unlikely to bring about dramatic changes in the overall direction of Iran-Iraq relations. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is still seen as the dominant force in shaping Tehran’s policy toward Iraq.