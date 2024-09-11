Pezeshkian hails Iraq visit as “major opportunity”, citing Iraq-Iran's “brotherly relationship”

Shafaq News / Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian labeled his visit to Iraq as “a major opportunity” for deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at a joint conference with Iraqi PM Al-Sudani, President Pezeshkian considered the signed memorandums of understanding a new starting point for cooperation. "We agreed to form a team of experts from both countries to develop long-term strategic plans, aiming for close cooperation to exploit available opportunities.”

“To achieve this, we need to activate the agreements between our two countries."

"We need to establish security agreements to cooperate in fighting ISIS terrorism and smuggling.” He continued, “The agreements signed so far have yielded good results, but we must identify and address their weaknesses."

Furthermore, the Iranian President stated, "We seek a strong, stable, prosperous, and secure Iraq to foster a brotherly relationship between our countries."

Regarding his visit, Pezeshkian called it "a great opportunity," adding, “Based on the agreements reached, both sides will hold specialized meetings to continue signing new ones.”

Notably, President Pezeshkian arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday for his first official visit abroad since taking office, following an invitation from PM Al-Sudani.

Before their joint conference, Al-Sudani and Pezeshkian co-chaired high-level discussions between Iraq and Iran at the Government Palace in Baghdad, culminating in the signing of 14 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering a wide range of sectors including, youth and sports, culture, art, and archaeology, education, media, religious tourism, telecommunications, free trade zones, agriculture and natural resources, social protection cooperation, professional and vocational training, skilled workforce development, and Iraqi-Iranian chamber of commerce cooperation.