Iran's Parliament holds closed meeting on Nasrallah's assassination

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iranian Shura Council (parliament) convened a closed meeting to discuss the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and the ongoing developments in Lebanon following Israeli airstrikes.

Ibrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Shura Council, announced the extraordinary meeting attended by several committee members. The discussions focused on recent events in the region, particularly the Israeli strikes in Beirut.

Committee members expressed their disappointment over “the silence of international organizations and countries that claim to advocate for human rights.” They called for “a decisive and practical response to Israel's actions.”

Rezaei further confirmed that additional meetings regarding regional issues, Lebanon, and Palestine would be held later this week.