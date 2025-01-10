Iran reveals underground missile base

Iranian state media reported that the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, visited an underground missile base.

According to the official Tasnim news agency, for the first time, images were shown of part of one of the underground missile cities belonging to the IRGC's Aerospace Force.

The agency stated that the missile base is one of hundreds belonging to the Aerospace Force, with the IRGC's top commander emphasizing the high offensive readiness of these facilities.

According to the commander of the Aerospace Force, these bases are capable of quickly mobilizing to become "a dormant volcano erupting over the heads of the enemies."

During his visit to the missile base, Salami said the trip aimed to provide morale support to the forces involved in the "Right Promise 1 and 2" operations and to assess the operational status of the missile units stationed at the base, as reported by the agency.

The base houses strategic missiles powered by liquid fuel, such as Emad, Qadr, and Qiam, and is just a small part of what was displayed to the media, with approximately 90% of the base remaining out of view.

Salami pointed out that Iran is adding new missile systems to its stockpile across the country on a daily basis.