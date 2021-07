Shafaq News/ Iran recorded yesterday Monday 31,814 coronavirus cases, a new single-day infection record since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Middle East's worst-hit country (13th place worldwide) also recorded 322 deaths, it is also the highest daily record.

According to the health ministry, 3,566 people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours.

So far, Iran recorded 3,723,246 cases, 3,274,346 recoveries and 89,122 deaths.