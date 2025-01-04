Iran's military maneuvers showcase rapid response capabilities near Iraqi border

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iran launched a military maneuver in the west of the country, including areas along the border with Iraq.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) announced in a statement the commencement of the "Great Prophet 19" maneuver, involving specialized units.

The maneuver’s scenarios focus on the swift deployment of personnel and equipment to the maneuver site.

According to Iranian media outlets, “the maneuvers aim to integrate and test new advanced equipment, bolstering Iran's defensive and military capabilities.”

The Commander of the IRGC Najaf Ashraf base, Brigadier General Mohammad Nazar Azimi, stated that the exercises are part of efforts to enhance the armed forces' capabilities in defending the Islamic regime.

The "Great Prophet" maneuvers are annual military exercises conducted by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

These drills typically involve various military demonstrations, including missile launches, naval swarm tactics, and tests of new weaponry. They serve both as a means for the IRGC to showcase its capabilities and as a platform for the Iranian regime to convey political messages.