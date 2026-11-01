Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday designated Britain’s foreign intelligence service, MI6, as a hostile group and added the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force to its list of terrorist organizations, in a response to British intelligence and military “hostile policies.”

In a statement, the ministry cited London’s involvement “in the imposed Zionist-American war against Iran” and its decision to bring the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) under the State Threats Act as grounds for the measures. It argued that these actions violate the principles of the UN Charter and international law, particularly those concerning state sovereignty and the prohibition of unlawful interference.

The ministry reaffirmed Iran’s determination to take all necessary measures to protect the country’s national security and interests, maintaining that its actions comply with international legal standards and the principle of reciprocity. It also held the British government fully responsible for any consequences arising from its decisions.

In July 2026, the British government brought the IRGC under legal measures pursuant to the State Threats Act, accusing entities linked to the force of involvement in activities threatening British security, including directing groups to carry out attacks in Europe.

Tehran responded by summoning the British ambassador and warning that the decision would not go unanswered. Iran had also designated the naval and air forces of European Union member states as terrorist organizations in February 2026, in response to the bloc’s decision to add the IRGC to its terrorist list.