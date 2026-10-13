Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has issued indictments against 97 US and Israeli political, military, and security officials in two cases concerning attacks on the country, including a $15 billion damage claim involving Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), judiciary spokesperson Ali Kazemi said on Tuesday.

Iranian state media quoted Kazemi as saying that Tehran prosecutors investigated the cases following action initiated by Iran’s Prosecutor General’s Office and a complaint from the AEOI. Both cases were referred to court.

The first case includes charges of “corruption on earth,” undermining national security, and targeting national resources with the intent to seize and destroy them. The AEOI case concerns alleged destruction and arson involving public property, with Iranian authorities estimating the damage at $15 billion.

Kazemi described the US and Israeli attacks as war crimes, saying individual criminal responsibility extended to political officials and military commanders involved in planning, ordering, or carrying them out. The judiciary did not identify the defendants or specify the allegations against each.

On October 6, Kazemi said Iranian authorities had opened 476 cases and issued 163 indictments related to the two recent wars. On September 19, he also announced indictments against 97 US and Israeli officials over the deaths of Iranian commanders. It remains unclear whether Tuesday’s announcement concerns any of the same defendants.

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