President Barzani, Syrian FM urge regional cooperation after US-Israel strikes on Iran

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani called for stronger regional coordination on Saturday during a phone conversation with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, as hostilities intensified following direct military exchanges between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the two sides reviewed the latest security developments and assessed their impact on regional stability. They stressed the importance of enhanced cooperation to prevent further escalation.

The call follows coordinated US and Israeli strikes on sites inside Iran, which Washington described as action against “imminent threats from the Iranian regime.” Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Regional media also reported strikes on sites in Saudi Arabia and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

Authorities in the Kurdistan Region, in response, suspended schools and universities until March 4 across all public and private educational institutions, citing safety concerns.