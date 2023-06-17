Iran Holds Third Court Session on Soleimani's Assassination; Thousands File Lawsuits Against US Government

Shafaq News/ The Iranian capital Tehran witnessed the third court session dedicated to investigating the damages caused by the US assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Iran's leading anti-terror commander, in January 2020.

The session presided over by Judge Hosseinzadeh at Tehran's 55th branch of the Civil Court, which handles international cases, took place on Saturday.

Judge Hosseinzadeh revealed that nearly 3,000 Iranian citizens had filed a lawsuit against the US government, seeking justice for the material, spiritual, and punitive damages resulting from General Soleimani's assassination.

"The court session covers 114 different legal cases filed from various provinces across the country," he stated, emphasizing that former US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are among the suspects in the case.

Judge Hosseinzadeh also highlighted that Tehran's Civil Court has jurisdiction over the case under a law that calls for intensified action against US terrorist acts targeting Iran.

"According to the law, it is the responsibility of the Judiciary to address the actions of a government that has martyred one of Iran's senior military commanders," he added.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, was assassinated in a US drone strike ordered directly by then-President Trump at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Last month, Tehran's chief prosecutor, Ali Salehi, announced that 73 individuals, including Trump, Pompeo, and then-head of US Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie, have been summoned for trial and indictment concerning General Soleimani's assassination.