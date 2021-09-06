Iran expresses readiness to build the "Resistance Museum" in Iraq

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-06T11:49:51+0000

Shafaq News/ The director of the Iranian Resistance Museum, Asghar Falahzadeh, announced his country's readiness to cooperate with Iraq to build the "Resistance Museum". Zadeh said, "The Museum of the Martyr Commander Qassem Soleimani is under completion. It was established with minimal capabilities and held in the form of an exhibition, comprising six pavilions." "The National Museum of the Islamic Revolution and the Sacred Defense is ready to cooperate with Iraq to establish a museum similar to the Qassem Soleimani museum", adding, "we proposed two years ago establishing the Federation of Islamic Museums of Countries, and we presented a copy of the Federation of Museums plan to the Iraqi side.'

