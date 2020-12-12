Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Iran executes dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam

Category: World

Date: 2020-12-12T07:27:47+0000
Iran executes dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam

Shafaq News/ (Reuters) -Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during the 2017 anti-government protests, was executed on Saturday, Iran’s state television reported.

Iran’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of Zam, who was captured in 2019 after years in exile. His Amadnews feed had more than one million followers.

State broadcaster Seda va Sima said on Saturday Zam, “director of the counter-revolutionary Amadnews network, was hanged this morning.”

France and human rights groups had condemned the Supreme Court’s decision.

The son of a pro-reform Shi’ite cleric, Zam fled Iran and was given asylum in France.

In October 2019, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps said it had trapped Zam in a “complex operation using intelligence deception.” It did not say where the operation took place.

Iranian officials have accused the United States as well as Tehran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia and government opponents living in exile of stoking the unrest, which began in late 2017 as regional protests over economic hardship spread nationwide.

Officials said 21 people were killed during the unrest and thousands were arrested. The unrest was among the worst Iran has seen in decades, and was followed by even deadlier protests last year against fuel price rises.

Zam’s Amadnews feed was suspended by messaging service Telegram in 2018 for allegedly inciting violence but later reappeared under another name.

related

Iran tells Armenia and Azerbaijan to use peaceful means to resolve differences

Date: 2020-10-23 14:04:07
Iran tells Armenia and Azerbaijan to use peaceful means to resolve differences

New US sanctions on Iran

Date: 2020-09-03 17:27:53
New US sanctions on Iran

Ahmadinejad to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Houthis

Date: 2020-07-27 07:28:43
Ahmadinejad to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Houthis

Turki Al-Faisal recalls a "previous arms deal" between Iran and Israel

Date: 2020-09-21 09:03:41
Turki Al-Faisal recalls a "previous arms deal" between Iran and Israel

Massive fires broke out in an Iranian industrial city

Date: 2020-08-04 08:05:29
Massive fires broke out in an Iranian industrial city

Adviser to Iran's Leader: Iran to expel all American forces from the region

Date: 2020-11-20 07:23:46
Adviser to Iran's Leader: Iran to expel all American forces from the region

Iran summons Turkish ambassador over Erdogan remarks in Baku

Date: 2020-12-11 18:00:54
Iran summons Turkish ambassador over Erdogan remarks in Baku

Iran announces new restrictions to confront coronavirus

Date: 2020-10-24 16:01:28
Iran announces new restrictions to confront coronavirus