Iran discusses establishing a joint free zone with Iraq 

Shafaq News / The head of the Arvand Free Zone, said that economic diplomacy would provide a suitable ground for developing relations with neighboring countries.

"We are working to promote medical tourism in Iran, to meet the health needs and perform surgical operations for foreign travelers, especially Iraqis."

He noted that establishing a medical school in Arvand Free Zone is part of the endeavors aimed at enhancing economic diplomacy by attracting students from neighboring countries, including Iraq, Turkey, and India.