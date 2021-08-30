Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran discusses establishing a joint free zone with Iraq 

Category: World

Date: 2021-08-30T10:59:20+0000
Iran discusses establishing a joint free zone with Iraq 

Shafaq News / The head of the Arvand Free Zone, said that economic diplomacy would provide a suitable ground for developing relations with neighboring countries.

"We are working to promote medical tourism in Iran, to meet the health needs and perform surgical operations for foreign travelers, especially Iraqis."

 He noted that establishing a medical school in Arvand Free Zone is part of the endeavors aimed at enhancing economic diplomacy by attracting students from neighboring countries, including Iraq, Turkey, and India.

related

Iran launchs a new missile base

Date: 2021-01-08 09:05:00
Iran launchs a new missile base

Iran unveils new surface-to-surface locally made ballistic missile

Date: 2020-08-20 09:56:36
Iran unveils new surface-to-surface locally made ballistic missile

Iran's new coronavirus cases exceed 450,000 cases

Date: 2021-08-02 15:45:40
Iran's new coronavirus cases exceed 450,000 cases

“Terrorist” attack on Iran container ship

Date: 2021-03-12 17:46:47
“Terrorist” attack on Iran container ship

Iran, world powers adjourn nuclear talks, EU envoy says

Date: 2021-06-20 16:22:34
Iran, world powers adjourn nuclear talks, EU envoy says

Facing Iran Threat at Sea, Israel Working to Change Global Naval Warfare Rules

Date: 2021-04-21 17:47:05
Facing Iran Threat at Sea, Israel Working to Change Global Naval Warfare Rules

United States is concerned about Iran-China agreement

Date: 2021-03-29 05:41:32
United States is concerned about Iran-China agreement

Iran and UK appoint new ambassadors

Date: 2021-07-05 10:44:54
Iran and UK appoint new ambassadors