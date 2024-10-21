Iran denies interference in Lebanon: Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue is the best solution

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei denied accusations from Lebanese President Najib Mikati about Tehran's interference in Lebanon's internal affairs.

On Friday, Mikati criticized Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf's remarks about Iran's readiness to negotiate with France over the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, describing it as a "blatant interference" in Lebanese affairs.

During a press conference, Baghaei stated, "We are ready to engage with any country proposing an initiative to stop the [Israeli] crimes and aggression against Lebanon and Gaza. Iran’s position on Lebanon and the resistance is clear, and we will not take actions implying interference in Lebanon’s affairs. The best solution is Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue," according to Tasnim News Agency.

Baghaei stressed that Iran's focus is "stopping the genocide committed by the Zionist entity in Gaza and Lebanon, as a moral, Islamic, and legal duty under international law." He added, "We are prioritizing efforts for peace and avoiding misunderstandings or bilateral disputes that could distract from this goal."

He further stated, "Our priority at this stage is to prevent the escalation of tensions in the region."

Moreover, Baghaei stressed, "We reject the insult to resistance leaders by a Saudi channel, deeming it unacceptable. We've conveyed our concerns through diplomatic channels and regret the offense caused to the region's people. We hope such incidents won't be repeated."

This comment followed a controversial report by the Saudi channel MBC, which labeled key "Axis of Resistance" leaders—Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Hassan Nasrallah, Yahya Sinwar, and Ismail Haniyeh—as "terrorists."