Iran collaborates with Turkey, KSA to strengthen economic ties

Shafaq News / Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, announced on Sunday that his country is working alongside Turkey and Saudi Arabia to strengthen economic relations between the three nations.

Speaking during a press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, who was visiting the Iranian capital, Tehran, Abdollahian stated, "We are prepared to sign a comprehensive economic agreement with Turkey, and we have agreed to open new border crossings with Turkey."

Abdollahian also discussed the "water scarcity crisis" with his Turkish counterpart, emphasizing the need to consider Iran's share of water from the Aras River.

He expressed hope for an agreement with Ankara regarding the exchange of prisoners.

During the conference, Iran's Foreign Minister emphasized the "importance of respecting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and stressed the necessity of using diplomatic means and dialogue to address concerns held by Turkey and Syria.

In response, Cavusoglu emphasized the "importance of dialogue in resolving all outstanding issues with Iran."