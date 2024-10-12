Iran bans e-communication devices on flights following deadly pagers explosions in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Iranian authorities have issued a ban on the use of electronic communication devices on all flights. This step came after the deadly explosions targeting pager devices in Lebanon, which have been attributed to Israel.

The Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported that Jafar Yazerloo, spokesperson for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, announced the decision, stating, "No electronic communication devices, except mobile phones, are permitted in the aircraft cabin, whether carried by passengers or as unaccompanied cargo."

The decision comes more than three weeks after simultaneous explosions of communication devices, used by Hezbollah members, rocked various locations across Lebanon on September 17, killing at least 39 people.

Around 3,000 others were injured in the attack, including Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani. Iran and Hezbollah have blamed Israel for the assault.

Lebanese informed sources told Shafaq News that Israel's Mossad was behind the unprecedented security breach, which involved planting explosives inside 10,000 Taiwan-made pagers. Of these, 5,000 devices were distributed among Hezbollah members, while the remaining 5,000 were storedindep