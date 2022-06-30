Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran assessment of Doha talks positive: FM

Category: World

Date: 2022-06-30T18:54:46+0000
Iran assessment of Doha talks positive: FM

Shafaq News / Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday evening held a phone talk with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

"We are serious about reaching a good, strong, and lasting agreement, and if the United States is realistic, an agreement can be reached," the Iranian top diplomat stated.

"Iran is determined to continue the negotiation until a realistic agreement is reached," he added.

The Qatari Foreign Minister, as the host of this round of indirect trilateral talks (Iran-EU-US), described the negotiation process as constructive and positive.

Referring to his separate meetings with the negotiating delegations, Al Thani stressed that Qatar attaches great importance to this stage of the talks, adding that Doha will spare no effort in continuing to host the talks until the desired results of the Islamic Republic of Iran are achieved and all parties have returned to their commitments.

(Mehr News agency)

related

Iran warns to file complaint against US in ICJ

Date: 2021-01-16 17:02:06
Iran warns to file complaint against US in ICJ

US negotiator says odds against reviving nuclear deal with Iran

Date: 2022-05-25 16:58:18
US negotiator says odds against reviving nuclear deal with Iran

US getting closer to reviving Iran nuclear deal but officials warn efforts could still fail

Date: 2022-03-04 05:58:07
US getting closer to reviving Iran nuclear deal but officials warn efforts could still fail

Iran won’t cooperate with US on the issue of Israel, Zarif said

Date: 2021-01-23 17:03:45
Iran won’t cooperate with US on the issue of Israel, Zarif said

US, Iran in Tense Sea Incident; Tehran Preps New Centrifuges

Date: 2022-06-21 08:37:00
US, Iran in Tense Sea Incident; Tehran Preps New Centrifuges

Former US VP Pence blasts nuclear talks with Iran

Date: 2022-06-24 09:02:58
Former US VP Pence blasts nuclear talks with Iran

US accuses Iran of raiding a ship in the Gulf

Date: 2020-08-13 06:08:39
US accuses Iran of raiding a ship in the Gulf

Iran economy minister calls off trip to US

Date: 2022-04-16 15:20:57
Iran economy minister calls off trip to US